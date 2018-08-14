Crosspulse Rhythm Duo comes to Menlo Park Library on Aug. 21

The Crosspulse Rhythm Duo makes music out of anything and everything! Keith Terry and Evie Ladin use delightful humor and skill as they demonstrate the rhythm all around us. They’ll be at the Menlo Park Library on August 21 at 2:00 pm

Enjoy

• A lively, interactive performance

• Traditional & contemporary music & dance

• Diverse influences: jazz, Appalachian, & world music

• Found sound

• Forging connections in unexpected ways

Crosspulse is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the creation, performance and recording of rhythm-based, intercultural music and dance. Since 1980 the organization has sponsored scores of projects, featuring outstanding artists from many cultural traditions. All of the organization’s programs involve the vital role that rhythm plays in performing arts throughout the world and explore how this commonality of rhythm can connect us in unexpected ways.

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.