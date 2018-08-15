Spotted: Firefighters at work extinguishing vehicle fire

Menlo Park Firefighters extinguished a fully involved vehicle fire on the eastbound Willow Road overpass crossing Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon with both Engine 1 and 2 responding.

The cause of the fire is unknown; the reported female occupant was observed walking away from the scene and was not located by firefighters.

At one point, both directions of traffic were stopped by Menlo Park police officers to allow firefighters to safely operate on the overpass, which is under construction.

Westbound Willow Road lanes were quickly opened and eventually eastbound lanes were partially opened, but the burnt out vehicle still blocked one lane and needed to be towed from the span due its extensive damage.