Alpine Strikers host family night on Aug. 24

Alpine Strikers FC welcomes families back to school and sports at our Family Night on Friday, August 24, 5:00-8:00 pm at Burgess Park.
This event is open to the public and raises money for our soccer club scholarship program. Alpine Strikers offers scholarships for our club teams and is committed to never turning away a player based on financial need.
Fun for all ages with food trucks, jump houses, beat the coach games, soccer obstacle courses, dribbling and shooting challenges, juggling competitions, prizes and more! More information is available online.
