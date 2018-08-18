Bike safety workshop scheduled for Aug. 25 on McKendry Dr. in Menlo Park

Emails Willows neighborhood resident Andrew Barnes:

“We’re really excited about this event. Our families, Sonia [Valdez] and mine, were watching the World Cup final together, and we looked at each other and said ‘Seriously, what can we do to make our world a better place? Can we build community on our street and in the Willows?’

“We both have children in the first grade a Laurel Elementary, and we love to ride bikes with them, so it seemed like an obvious idea to see if we could put together a back-to-school bike checkup/safety event.

“I made a few calls and heard about Facebook’s plans for an event in Belle Haven. I called and asked if they would work with us on a Willows back-to-school bike event. They said yes. They’ve been awesome to work with, and here we are.

“We’ve gotten the street closure and event paperwork into the city, and we’re looking forward to next Saturday, Aug 25, from 9:30 am to 12:00, on McKendry Drive, where we live.

“In addition to the bike checkups, there will be safety workshops every 15 minutes on topics like braking and hand signals, and an arts & crafts area focused on bike safety. Face painting and balloon twisting will add to the fun!”