Gutter Swan, a duo, performs at Hotel Nia on Aug. 23

by Contributed Content on August 20, 2018

Gutter Swan, a San Francisco-based Americana duo will be visiting Menlo Park on Thursday, August 23rd to perform at Hotel Nia (200 Independence Drive from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

