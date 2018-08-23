Facebook hosts Community Boost Aug. 27-29 for entrepreneurs and small businesses

Facebook is hosting Community Boost Menlo Park / East Palo Alto on August 27-29 on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park and at the Onetta Harris Community Center.

The free event is open to the public and designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and to give people the digital skills they need to compete in the new economy.

Participants can also get 1:1 help from Facebook experts and the opportunity to network with other local entrepreneurs. Learn more and register online.