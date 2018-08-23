Spotted: Local Task Force being briefed in Oahu in advance of Hurricane Lane

All 36 members of California Task Force 3 arrived in Oahu very early this morning in advance of Hurricane Lane, according to Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

Recently downgraded to Category 4, Hurricane Lane is tracking slowly northwest toward the Hawaiian Islands, according to the National Weather Service. It is expected to gradually weaken but remains a dangerous system. Hurricane Warnings and Watches and multiple other hazards are in effect for the state from damaging winds, torrential flash flooding, heavy rain, rough surf and coastal storm surge.

“The Search and Rescue Team was last deployed to Hawaii for Hurricane Iniki during its first deployment back in 1992,” Fire Chief Schapelhouman said. “Last year, the Team responded to three hurricanes and two in-state potential flooding events.”

Photo credit: Menlo Fire