Randel McGee brings his dragon puppet to Menlo Park on Aug. 26

The Menlo Park Library’s Puppetry Festival’s final performance features Randel McGee and his friend, a talking, wise-cracking, singing, guitar-playing dragon, on Sunday, August 26, at 2:00 pm. The event takes place at the Belle Haven Branch Library (413 Avy Drive).

Randel McGee in an internationally-acclaimed storyteller, author, and teaching artist who has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 30 years. He has traveled all around the USA and Asia with his programs, and has received numerous awards including the Citation of Excellence in the Art of Puppetry founded by Jim Henson.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.