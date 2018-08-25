Bay Area Task Force re-deployed to the Big Island from Oahu reports Menlo Fire Chief

Reports Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman: “No sooner did they finish preparing all of their equipment for use, being briefed and brought up to speed by the Honolulu Fire Department, than they received new orders to pack up for immediate re-deployment to the Big Island on Saturday.

“I just heard from Battalion Chief Coyle that they anticipate being up all night to breakdown the gear and repack the 40,000 pounds of Search and Rescue Equipment on nine military transport pallets.”

The Bay Area Task Force, is one of three National Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in Hawaii that is sponsored by FEMA, that was specifically pre-positioned in Honolulu in advance of Hurricane Lane.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is the sponsoring Fire Agency and the 36 member team consists of highly trained, experienced personnel from multiple Peninsula fire agencies and civilian professionals like doctors, structural engineers, heavy equipment operators, dog handlers, hazardous materials and communications experts.

Photo courtesy of Menlo Fire