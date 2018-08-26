Dogs strut their stuff at Paws for Paws at Burgess Park

About 30 dogs along with their owners took part in the third annual Paws for Paws at Burgess Park yesterday. The event benefits the Menlo Park Police Foundation and the Menlo Park Police Department K9 Unit.



InMenlo contributing photographer Lena Kalotihos was there to capture some of the action, including Menlo Park police dog, Duke, demonstrating how he sniffs out narcotics.

Today, August 26th, just happens to be Dog Appreciation Day.

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2018