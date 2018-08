Elderly man found dead in Willow Rd. alley this morning

The San Mateo Coroner has been called in to investigate the cause of death of a 79-year-old man who was found dead in an alley near his home in the 1100 block of Willow Road this morning. When first responders arrived, they noticed a visible head wound.

According to then Menlo Park Police, there is no information or evidence to indicate foul play. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Menlo Park Police.