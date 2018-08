Learn how 78 rpm records changed popular music on Aug. 27

Art Adams from Palo Alto’s Museum of American Heritage will share how 78 rpm records changed the nation’s popular music on August 27th at 6:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library. He will bring a record player and play songs through the eras.

Art is a retired electrical and mechanical engineer who now spends his time restoring old radio sets and supporting garage sales. He is a MOAH member and longtime volunteer.