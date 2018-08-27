“Sing” screens at Burgess Park on Aug. 31

The 2018 Menlo Movie Series features free outdoor movies at Burgess Park. Grab a chair, blanket and some snacks to enjoy a free community movie night with your friends and family.

The animated movie Sing screens on Friday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 pm. In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario’s attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists’ find that their lives will never be the same.

MPAA Rating: PG; run time: 108 minutes.

