Upcoming USGS evening lecture looks at what’s happening with the Kilauea Volcano

“What on Earth is going on at Kilauea Volcano?” is the title of a talk by USGS Research Geophysicist Kyle Anderson on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 7:00 pm. It will take place in USGS’s Rambo Auditorium/Bldg. 3, 345 Middlefield Rd., Menlo Park.