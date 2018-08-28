Lumber truck overturns at Station 1300 construction site in Menlo Park

A truck carrying a full-load of lumber overturned this morning a little after 7:00 am at the Station 1300 construction site in Menlo Park, tumbling into the underground parking area. The driver of the truck, owned by Channel Lumber, was transported by paramedics to Stanford Hospital with back and shoulder injuries.

According to Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman, the driver of the truck entered from the Oak Grove side of the project, and the trailer somehow rolled off the earthen ramp and into the construction site, narrowly missing sliding further into the completed basement area.

“Cal-OSHA has been notified of the accident.,” said the Chief. “Given the dynamics of a busy sub-surface construction site, we feel fortunate that no one else was injured and that the truck didn’t end up sliding further into the basement — or a sea of reinforcing steel rebar — which could have been catastrophic.”

Photos courtesy of Menlo Fire