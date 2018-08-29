Community Boost comes to Facebook in Menlo Park

As part of Facebook’s pledge to train one million people by 2020, its Community Boost program landed at its Menlo Park headquarters this week. It’s part of a 50-city tour across the U.S. to train small businesses and entrepreneurs in digital skills needed to compete in today’s economy.

Participating as a panelist on Monday was Joshua Kozak (second from right), founder and owner of HASfit, a free service providing workouts at home through workout videos. Joshua and his wife started the business because they saw a gap between people’s desires to have a personal trainer and the financial means to pay for one-on-one sessions.

They film the videos in their Menlo Park. In seven years, they have achieved great results with clients domestically and internationally, built an app for their videos, and host a group on Facebook with more than 7,000 members.

We spoke with Joshua in advance of the event, and he talked a bit about how the business has evolved:

“When we first started, we did instructional video. But then we started doing longer form videos because people wanted to exercise along with us

“Our Facebook group has given us a boost, because it makes it possible for two-way conversations to occur. People want to talk about their health and fitness and connect with other individuals who are doing the same thing.

“That’s one of the things I want to communicate, how successful you can be when you engage back with your following.”

At the event, Facebook made two relevant announcements. The social media company is forming new partnerships with Foothill Community College and Cañada College to develop a Digital Marketing Certificate to better equip graduates to participate in the digital workforce.

In addition, it’s breaking ground on a new Community Hub in Menlo Park that will be a space for use by local non-profits focused on internship and workforce training; coding and technology courses; and community development.

Pictured with Joshua (left to right) is Andrew Unger (Kepler’s Books), Indrani Stangl (Pound Puppy Rescue) and Facebook moderator Michelle Klein