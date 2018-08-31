Battery and cell phone recycling starts Sept. 3

Starting Monday, September 3, 2018, Menlo Park residents in single-family homes can place household batteries and cell phones in a clear zip lock bag and place it on top of their black garbage cart for pickup on your regular collection day. Due to fire risks, residents are asked to tape lithium-ion batteries and wrap cell phones in paper before placing them in the zip lock bag.

Multifamily residents should check their buildings for an orange bin labeled for battery and cell phone collection and disposal. If you do not see one, contact your property manager and ask that they request a free collection bucket by calling 650-595-3900.

Many local retailers have collection bins for proper battery and cell phone disposal. For drop-off locations near you, visit the RecycleStuff website.

Resident can also drop off batteries and cell phones, along with other electronics, at the Shoreway Environmental Center at 333 Shoreway Road in San Carlos, open Monday through Sunday from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. For more information, call the Shoreway Environmental Center at 650-802-8355.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission