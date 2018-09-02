Ride the interim Peninsula Bikeway on Saturday, Sept.8

This is a kick-off event for the Peninsula Bikeway — an effort by the cities of Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Redwood City. It will take place at Burgess Park on Sept.8 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Communities on the Peninsula suffer from crippling congestion and associated air quality, safety and health challenges. The cities of Menlo Park, Mountain View, Redwood City and Palo Alto have come together to invest in alternatives to help address these challenges.

Event includes:

– Fun activities for children and families

– Test a pop-up separated bikeway

– Test ride an e-bike

The interim bikeway route covers almost 16 miles, and runs from Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View to Warwick Street in Redwood City travels along California, Bryant, Oak Grove, Laurel, Elena and Austin among others. The route takes advantage of existing facilities with a focus on including low-stress bike streets.

“Each route has its own challenges and opportunities, and we want to hear from our communities to gather ideas about where they’d like to see the bikeway and what key destinations it should connect,” said Menlo Park City Manager Alex McIntyre. “Regardless of the location to be chosen, making this route convenient, comfortable and safe for everyone is our primary goal.”