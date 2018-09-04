Car dealerships gone – work on multi-use development set to begin

Stanford University is completing building demolition activities at their mixed-use project site located at 300-500 El Camino Real. When built, the 8.4 acre development will include three non-medical office buildings, 215 rental apartments and a large public plaza with a 10,000 sq. ft. cafe/retail facility.

Stanford is scheduled to begin grading and utility work this fall with project construction slated to begin in early 2019.

Construction activities will take place Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, with occasional work performed in the evenings (with City permission) to reduce impacts along El Camino Real.

Project construction is scheduled to last through the end of 2020 with resident and office occupation of the buildings scheduled to begin in late 2020.

Project information is available at the Middle Place at 500 El Camino Real Project website.

Photo by A. Lee (c) 2018