Classroom Safari coming to Belle Haven branch of Menlo Park Library on Sept. 11

Join us for an entertaining and educational adventure into the animal kingdom, and meet some live, rare, and unusual animals from around the world!

Docents from Classroom Safari will bring several “animal ambassadors,” and help you to understand their natural world. The fascinating creatures you meet might include a sloth, a ring-tailed lemur, a serval, a fennec fox, an alligator, and a snake.

Learn about:



Animal diets

Predators

Special adaptations that help creatures survive and thrive

The event takes place at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 4:15 pm.