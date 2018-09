Learn how to grow orchids from an expert on Sept. 10

Is it even possible to grow orchids outdoors here in the Bay Area? Sure! To get your started, come to the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 10 at 6:30 pm to get tips from an expert.

Mary E. Gerritsen, author of A Bay Area Guide to Orchids and Their Culture, has been growing orchids off and on for over thirty years. Learn more about the plants, and benefit from her expertise!

Books will be available for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the San Francisco Orchid Society.