Star Wars The Last Jedi is next Menlo movie on Sept. 7

Star Wars The Last Jedi will screen at Burgess Park at 8:00 p, on Sept. 7.

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 152 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

All movies are subject to change. Parental discretion advised, parents are encouraged to review the parents guide for this movie.