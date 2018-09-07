Woodside Plein Air Painters exhibit work from Sept. 7-9

In the fourth year of collaboration between between the Djerassi Resident Artist Program and the Woodside Arts and Culture Committee, the Woodside Plein Air Painters are exhibiting paintings created at the Djerassi Open House held last August, along with other plein air works, this weekend.

The exhibit kicks off with a First Friday event on Sept. 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Woodside Town Hall. Saturday’s hours are from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm, and Sunday’s hours are from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Artists include Kathleen Christman, Vicki Coe Mitchell, Kit Colman, Ann Hogle, Bev Iverson, Elizabeth Papadopoulos, Kathryn Papadopoulos, Max Sims, Jane Tracy and Greta Waterman