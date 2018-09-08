M-A Athletic Department names two coaches for boys and girls wrestling

Menlo-Atherton High School Athletic Department recently announced head coaches for both its boys and girls wrestling teams.

“Coach Phil Hoang has been the head coach for both the boys and girls programs the past few years and with the growth of our girls program, we felt the need to have distinct coaches for both the boys and girls programs,” emailed co-Athletic Director Steven Kryger.

Coach Hoang will be the girls’ teams coach. Under his leadership, the program has grown from just a few girls to almost 20, and in the past few years the M-A girls team has had several individual CCS champions, back-to-back CCS team titles, a team CCS GPA leader, one State Champion, one State runner-up and several State qualifiers.

Charles Washington Jr. is the new boys’ team head coach. A 2012 M-A graduate who wrestled and played football for the Bears, he was the head coach for two years at Hillview Middle School as well as an assistant for M-A’s boys team the past five years.

Charles is currently a firefighter for the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and an instructor in their Explorer program. Charles credits former coach, Peter Wright, with mentoring him during his years at M-A and helping him to become a better wrestler, athlete, and person, and a significant motivator for him to want to be the school’s next head coach.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018