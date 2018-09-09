Residents/motorists encouraged to take traffic survey about Santa Cruz Ave. and the Alameda

The survey is being fielded by the Santa Cruz Avenue/Alameda de las Pulgas Corridor Task Force. This San Mateo County sponsored community working group has teamed with a broad array of community groups and public officials to improve traffic safety for residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who live, work, do business in — and pass through — this busy corridor.

This survey is one tool being used to gather important input to determine near- and long-term opportunities to improve traffic-related safety for all those using this corridor. The deadline for completing this survey is September 23, 2018. Results from this survey will be tallied by type of user and key activities (resident, commuter, cyclist, pedestrian, etc.)

For more information about this initiative including the results of this survey, please visit:

http:/publicworks.smcgov.org/santa-cruz-avenue-corridor-study