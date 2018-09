Spotted: Irene Searles participating in three-day walk to support Alzheimer’s research

Menlo Park resident — and InMenlo contributing photographer — Irene Searles (left) is spending the weekend walking 49 miles with her boot camp friends at a fundraiser in San Francisco for The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement. Yesterday’s leg just happened to be her birthday She’s shown here pausing with Betsy Beasley. You can cheer her on virtually — and wish her a happy birthday — donating on her fundraising page.