Get ready to be covered in color at the 6th annual Valpo Fun Run

The community is invited to the 6th Annual Valpo 5K Fun and Color Run to benefit Peninsula Bridge. Walk, run, get covered in color and build community for a great cause. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 7, at 9:00 am, taking off from Menlo School. Register before prices go up!

Photos for last year’s rub by Pete Zivgov