“Safeguard CA” on display at Art Ventures during the Global Climate Action Summit

Art Ventures in downtown Menlo Park is hosting a three-day exhibition showing local artist Michael Killen’s six by 20 foot painting “Safeguard CA” during the Global Climate Action Summit this week, Tuesday to Friday (Sept. 11-14) .

The painting is an interpretation of the sixth goal of California’s Climate Plan. There will be an art and action talk with Michael on Tuesday at 7:00 pm in the gallery, which is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue.

Michael has also painted “Sustainability,” “Resilience of America,” “Don Quixote Fights Sea Level Rise” and “Water Water Every Where and Not a Drop to Drink.” Three of his works are displayed in Gov. Jerry Brown’s Office of Planning and Research.