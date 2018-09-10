Two M-A Parent Education Series events set for September

The M-A Parent Education Series kicks on of Thursday, Sept. 13, with author Leah Weiss, PhD, Stanford University, speaking on the topic Mindful Parenting: How to Raise Kids Who Are Creative, Compassionate and Resilient. The talk will take place from 7:00 to 8:30 pm in the M-A Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online.

Dr. Weiss (pictured) will share advice about what parents can do to remain mindful, while navigating the ups and downs of raising kids.

Using examples from her popular course, “Leading with Mindfulness and Compassion,” she will lead attendees towards a calmer and more purposeful parenting path. Learn how to quiet your critical inner voice and practice greater self-compassion to raise kids who are emotionally resilient.

Dr. Weiss is a researcher, lecturer, consultant, and author. She teaches courses on compassionate leadership at Stanford Graduate School of Business and is founding faculty for Stanford’s Compassion Cultivation Program. Her new book, How We Work, is endorsed by the Dalai Lama.

A second event takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 18 (same time and place). There will be a screening of the documentary Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety, followed by a student panel. Resource tables staffed by mental health organizations will be available from 6:30-9 pm.

Parents, students (ages 10 and up), educators, and community members welcome! Spanish interpretation and light refreshments will be offered. Free admission. Get tickets online.