Annual Atherton Arts Foundation exhibit scheduled for Sept. 14

The Atherton Arts Foundation will have its annual art show on September 14 between the hours of 4:00 and 7:30 pm. It will be held at Jennings Pavilion, Holbrook Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Avenue, Atherton, CA. The theme is Diversity in Art.

Participating artists include: Sculpture: Ted Ullman, Paul Rubas, Michael Kesselman; Origami: Kate Lukasheva; Photography: Merrie Asimow, Michael Endicott; Jewelry: Barbara M. Berk, Francine Fiesel; Painting: Ginger Slonaker, Inna Cherneykina; Mosaic: Xuan My Ho.