Annual Atherton Arts Foundation exhibit scheduled for Sept. 14

by Contributed Content on September 11, 2018

The Atherton Arts Foundation will have its annual art show on September 14 between the hours of 4:00 and 7:30 pm. It will be held at Jennings Pavilion, Holbrook Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Avenue, Atherton, CA. The theme is Diversity in Art.

Participating artists include: Sculpture: Ted Ullman, Paul Rubas, Michael Kesselman; Origami: Kate Lukasheva; Photography: Merrie Asimow, Michael Endicott; Jewelry: Barbara M. Berk, Francine Fiesel; Painting: Ginger Slonaker, Inna Cherneykina; Mosaic: Xuan My Ho.

