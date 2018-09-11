Flags displayed at Menlo Park Fire Stations in remembrance of 9/11

In remembrance, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District is honoring the 343 fallen firefighters and all those who lost their lives on the anniversary of 9/11 today by displaying 343 individual American flags representing each FDNY member who perished at all seven Fire Stations in the District. The ones pictured here are at Station 4 on the Alameda

The Fire District is the sponsor of California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 whose members were deployed to the World Trade Center and Pentagon immediately after the attacks on 9-11 to assist with the difficult human rescue and recovery phase of the operations.

Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman included a video of the recovery work in a press release he sent out to media.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018