Friends of the Menlo Park Library Book Sale set for Sept 15 & 16

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library book sale is back! The two-day sale will run Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and Sunday, Sept. 16, from Noon to 2:00 pm. On Sunday, you will be able to fill a bag with books for only $5.

Stop by and save money on some wonderful books, all while supporting the library. Choose from: Art and collectible,

Biography, Children’s, Cooking, Fiction, History, Literature, Mystery, Science-fiction/fantasy, Religion and philosophy, Young adult and much more!

DVDs and music CDs will also be featured. Prices start at $0.50 for mass market paperbacks and $1 for trade and hardcover titles.

The book sale will be set up in two locations: in front of the library as well as downstairs in the program room.

All funds raised support programs and events at the Main Library and the Belle Haven Branch Library.

If you cannot attend this sale, please drop by the Friends Bookstore located inside the Main Library. It’s open during library hours and is restocked daily with books for all ages and interests.

About the Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization of local residents dedicated to enhancing the Menlo Park Library, its resources and the many services it provides to the community. Fund-raising activities include sales of donated materials in the Friends Bookstore in the library lobby, quarterly book sales and online bookstore sales. Funds raised by the Friends of the Library support programs, events and materials for all ages.