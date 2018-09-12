Good wine, good food, good vibe at Taste of Woodside

The Rotary Club of Woodside Portola Valley hosted Taste of Woodside last Sunday evening with proceeds benefiting the Club’s many school, community and international projects.

Held on the grounds of the Woodside Village Church, the event featured wine tasting, music by the Peninsula Scottish Fiddlers (below) and a dinner catered by Chantal.

The neighborhood kids proved to be particularly interested in the kid-sized Tesla that was one of the auction items.

A fun twist for us was talking to two local women (right) both named Haydi, a name they say numbers in well under a dozen worldwide. That’s probably why spell-check kept changing it to Heidi!

Top photo by David Sowerine; other photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018