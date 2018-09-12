Menlo Oaks neighborhood-wide yard sale set for Saturday, Sept. 15

by Judy Horst on September 12, 2018

Menlo Oaks is holding a neighborhood-wide yard sale on Saturday, September 15  from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Driveways and yards for 20-30 homes in Menlo Oaks will be filled with items for sale — and for free — in the neighborhoods’s first annual yard sale.

Sponsored by Menlo Oaks District Association (MODA), the yard sale will span 10 streets, including Menlo Oaks Drive, Berkeley Avenue, Colby Avenue, Peninsula Way, Arlington Way, Madison Way and parts of Coleman Avenue, Bay Road, Ringwood Avenue and Bay Road.

Some of the neighborhood’s children will host lemonade and cookie stands, too.

Photo by Judy Horst of Menlo Oaks Dr., the neighborhood’s narrowest street (and prettiest, too!)

