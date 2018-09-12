Rider Wrestling Club in underway and continues through October

The Rider Wrestling Club is a not-for-profit organization run by volunteer coaches to inspire and enrich the experience for wrestlers.

Four-time all Americans, national finalists, and passionate high school coaches come each week to share their knowledge with the local community of wrestlers.

The group meets Tuesday, Thursday, and some Fridays at 5:00 pm at Menlo- Atherton High School ( 39 Ringwood Avenue entrance).

The program will run from September 2018 to the end of October 2018.

Contact information can be found online.