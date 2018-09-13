Helping Your Teen Transition to High School is workshop set for Sept. 19

Do you have a teen entering high school? The Menlo Park Library is hosting a free community workshop on Sept. 19 at 7:00 pm led by former high school counselor Melissa Kelley.

Transitioning from middle school to high school is not an easy process — for teens or their parents. Come learn some valuable tips and tools to make the transition easier for you and your teen. A healthy transition involves multiple factors, including good sleep habits, nutrition that supports brain functioning, and social and emotional strategies for finding supportive peer groups and teachers.

High school is ideally a time that students learn crucial self-advocacy and organizational skills to lead towards college success. This workshop will review and discuss key social science research about how parenting styles during the high school years can support this crucial adolescent development. Highlighted will be some of the common red flags for concern during the high school years, exploring how to get help.