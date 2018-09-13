Valerie Mattei named Principal at St. Raymond School

Long-time first grade teacher Valerie Mattei has been named principal at St. Raymond School.

Previously, she served as master teacher to a number of teachers, as a member of the leadership team for the 2012 WCEA/WASC accreditation, as faculty moderator of Student Council, as faculty moderator of Campus Life, as well as a variety of other roles.

“Ms. Mattei has impressive credentials both as a teacher and as a leader in our school community,” said Fr. Daniel Syverstad, Pastor of St. Raymond Church. “She is extremely zealous about building stronger bridges between the school and the larger parish community. We are very excited about her new role as principal of St. Raymond School.”

Ms. Mattei began teaching first grade at St. Raymond School in 2007 after spending a year as a first grade aide at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont. She received her Masters Degree in Education and School Administration from Notre Dame de Namur University last spring.