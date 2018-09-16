Blessed be the fruit – “Handmaid’s Tale” Emmy snack

The Handmaid’s Tale is nominated for 20 Emmy Awards this year. It is cause for celebration or as they would say in Gilead, “Praise Be!”

It is a dark and suspenseful story, and I felt like we needed a little brightness and levity to enjoy during the show, which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 17 at 5:00 pm PDT.

Fresh, ripe strawberries are instantly transformed into handmaids that even Aunt Lydia would be proud of.

You just need berries, mini white baking cups and toothpicks. Fold the cup in half and secure on either side of the strawberry with a toothpick. (I broke mine in half.)

Enjoy the show: the Emmy Awards are sure to be a Blessed Day! And if you’d like to toast the show, check out the Handmaid’s cockTAILs I made last year.

Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy’s website is Jac o’ lyn Murphy.