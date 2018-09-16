“Women Like Us” screens at Guild Theatre on Sept. 20

A group of local women is sponsoring a screening of the film Women Like Us at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park on September 20th at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased online.

Screenings of this documentary are happening all over – calling for women everywhere to join together and use their innate skills of compassion, courage and communication to confront social injustice, promote equality and education for all humanity. The film’s trailer can be viewed here.

Women Like Us follows three women on a moving journey of exploration, adversity and evolution. Director Sally Colon-Petree, award winning journalist Catt Sadler and activist/author Linda Rendleman travel the U.S. and Kenya to engage in conversations with over 14 astounding women.