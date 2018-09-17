Annual Peninsula Firefighters Relay to benefit burn survivors stops in Menlo Park

Menlo Park fire station #1 was one of the 15 fire station visited today by a parade of fire truck and engines to raise awareness for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation (AARBF). The mission of the Foundation is to significantly reduce the number of burn injuries through prevention education and to enhance the quality of life go those affected by burn injuries in California.

“We have been involved with the relay since it started, but more importantly supporting Champ Camp and its important Burn Victim Assistance for kids through the Alicia Ann Burn Foundation,” Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman emailed InMenlo.

“The relay and our upcoming Pancake Breakfast and open house [Oct. 6] all help to support kids who survive burn injuries but need help to feel “normal” again, especially if they are disfigured. Burn injuries can be one of the most physically difficult type of human injuries to survive and to psychologically live through and live with.”

Attending the relay this morning were children are from Our School Preschool in Menlo Park (pictured top).

The route began at the Moffett Field/NASA Ames Fire Headquarters/Station and will end with a dinner at the San Francisco Fire Division of Training.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018