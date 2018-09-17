Learn about Filipino Cooking, vegan-style on Sept. 22

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes! Learn more at the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 22 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Enriquez, a self-styled “passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes,” will take you along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.

This free cooking demonstration is for adults and teens, and is made possible thanks to generous funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. No preregistration is necessary to attend, but seating is limited.

About RG Enriquez

RG Enriquez is a cook and a purveyor of both traditionally vegan and veganized Filipino food. She was born and raised in Bacoor Cavite, Philippines, where she grew up helping her mother cook traditional Filipino food for the family. RG was 15 when she came with her family to the San Francisco Bay Area. She became a vegan in college, and now runs the food blog Astig Vegan. RG explains, “‘Astig’ is a Tagalog (Filipino dialect) slang word for tough, unique, or gutsy. I look at vegan Filipino food as something ‘Astig.'”