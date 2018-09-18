Child Safety Seat inspection set for Sept. 23 at Burgess Park

Bring your child, their car seat and your vehicle to this free event on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Burgess Park. Your equipment will be checked by the Menlo Park Police Department personnel for recalls, proper fit, and help with the correct installation. No appointments are needed.

For proper use of a child safety seat, parents/guardians should bring the safety seat and all of its parts, the vehicles owner’s manual and the child safety seat instructions to any appointment. For the latest in child safety seat information, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.