Girl Code Rising Together panelists give perspective on competition and leadership

Last weekend, Fleet Feet Menlo Park hosted Girl Code: Rising Together at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center. Speakers included singer/composer/choreographer/writer Molly Bell (top); Steeplechase world champion Stephanie Garcia; [pictured with] Olympic athlete Kim Conley; (below), Nita Singh Kaushal, founder of Miss CEO; and Ana Angel Avendaño, filmmaker/educator/community activist.

The panelists discussed their paths to achievement and what it takes to be a strong leader, addressing such questions as: How do women support each other while also competing with one another? How do we bolster and foster leadership in young girls? How do we inspire each other and succeed together?

Each panelist spoke from their individual perspective before joining in on a panel discussion.

After the talks, the speakers signed the program and in some cases the gift bag (a sweatshirt cinch sack) for audience members.

Photos by Jim Gensheimer, courtesy of Fleet Feet Menlo Park