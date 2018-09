Spotted: Sacred Heart Prep boys varsity water polo in action

The Gators played in the Elite Eight Invitation Tournament last weekend in Southern California. Under head coach Brian Kreutzkamp, they played in the championship game against Harvard-Westlake, losing 12-5 after beating the same team earlier in the tournament, 11-10. Their record of 4-1 also included wins against Oaks Christian, Vista and Loyola.

Photo courtesy of Karen Riley