SafeSpace teens create videos to help break silence about mental health problems

Members of the SafeSpace Youth Advisory Board created, wrote, directed and produced a collection of videos entitled, “SafeSpace New Conversations.” with the intent of challenging current media portrayals of mental illness as a hopeless condition and ask the question, “What would happen if we told the truth about our lives?”

The videos will be offered as a resource on various school websites, YouTube and on Safespace.org. You can view all the videos and supplemental materials online.

The videos tackle topics such as how to cope with challenges, work through feelings of loneliness and balance the multitude of pressures teens face today. They highlight the power of peer-to-peer support and seek to break the silence about mental health problems.

“It is tremendously inspiring to see these teenagers stepping forward to support one another’s efforts to achieve and maintain mental wellness,” said Joel Oberstar, M.D., a child, and adolescent psychiatrist and VP of Operations at Bay Area Clinical Associates, a SafeSpace Affiliate. “The youth involved and the entire SafeSpace team should be incredibly proud of these videos and the positive messages they convey.”

SafeSpace Center Inc. is a youth engagement organization dedicated to changing the way young people think about mental health issues. This video project was made possible by a grant from the Palo Alto Medical Foundation Community Fund. SafeSpace utilized the filming and production services of Riekes Centers Media Services Department.

Photo of SafeSpace Teen Advisory Board Members courtesy of SafeSpace