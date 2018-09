Spotted: Teens riding a mobile couch

We’ve all heard of couch surfing but how about couch riding? InMenlo contributing photographer Irene Searles was out walking yesterday with fellow Menlo Park resident Sheri Baer when they spotted two teenage boys who had outfitted a discarded couch with a skateboard. Both age 14 and both freshman at Menlo-Atherton High School, Horatiu Cheta and Henry Raab were giving it a test ride!