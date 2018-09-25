Menlo Park Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll takes place Sept. 28-30

The 22nd annual Menlo Park Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll takes place on Friday and Saturday, September 28-29 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday, September 30, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Taking place along Santa Cruz Avenue, the Sidewalk Fall Art Stroll is free to the public and features an array of original works by more than 50 artists and craft makers including paintings, jewelry, photography, unique wood items, clothing, accessories, toys and more.

All of the artists will be on hand to visit with patrons while some will be demonstrating their craft during the show.

