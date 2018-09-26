Science Night returns to Menlo Park Library on Sept. 27

Science Night is back! Come to the Menlo Park Library on Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm for an evening of fun and exploration aimed at adults, teens and elementary school-aged children alike.
Scheduled participants include:
– Bay Area Discovery Museum
– SRI
– NorCal Bats
– San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory
– San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control
– Felidae Conservation Fund
-Kidizens
– Stanford Medicine
– M-A Robotics
– CoderBunnyz
This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
