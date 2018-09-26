Science Night returns to Menlo Park Library on Sept. 27

by Contributed Content on September 26, 2018

Post image for Science Night returns to Menlo Park Library on Sept. 27

Science Night is back! Come to the Menlo Park Library  on Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm for an evening of fun and exploration aimed at adults, teens and elementary school-aged children alike.

Scheduled participants include:
– Bay Area Discovery Museum
– SRI
– NorCal Bats
– San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory
– San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control
– Felidae Conservation Fund
-Kidizens
– Stanford Medicine
– M-A Robotics
– CoderBunnyz

This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library, Science night

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: