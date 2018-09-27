Community Color Run at M-A takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29

Menlo-Atherton High School is hosting its third annual Community Color Run on Saturday, September 29h. Check in is at 8:30 am by Ayer’s Gym/the M-A Baseball Field. Run starts at 9 a.m.

The run takes place around the M-A campus (1-3 miles depending on how many laps). Tickets $15 per person, sold at door. Includes color run t-shirt and glasses.

This is a fundraiser for the Menlo-Atherton Leadership Program. There will be a DJ, treats for sale, and a whole lot of color! All ages welcome.