Diane Ferlatte kicks off storytelling festival on Oct. 2 at Menlo Park Library

On Tuesday, October 2, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm, storyteller Diane Ferlatte will be at the Menlo Park Library to present Missing Rib–the Spirit of Women. Celebrate the power of women with a blend of humorous African-American folktales, and Diane’s own personal stories.

A legend in the storytelling community and beyond, Diane has spent decades traveling the world and sharing stories, with high-profile performances including appearances for the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival, the Bay Area Storytelling Festival, and for President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration.

Throughout October, the Menlo Park Library Storytelling Festival is bringing a variety of acclaimed professional tellers. Storytelling is telling stories — without using a book. It’s an ancient art form that predates libraries, and books, and writing. It’s not necessarily for children!

Traditional-style storytelling creates unique images in the mind of each listener.

This program is made possible thanks to funding from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.